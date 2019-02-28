SECTIONS
4 senators push resolution to halt Trump’s border emergency

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 8:21am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 8:22am
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four Republican and Democratic senators are introducing a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to build a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The measure comes from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, along with Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

It’s identical to the House version that was approved 245-182 on Tuesday.

There may be enough Republican support in the Senate to pass a resolution blocking Trump’s order, though the next steps are unclear. Trump has pledged to veto the House resolution, and it’s unlikely that Congress can override him.

The four senators say the proposal would terminate the national emergency and uphold the separation of powers in the Constitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

