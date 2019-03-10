SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

7-phased voting for India’s national election in April, May

India's Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 10, 2019. India's Election Commission has announced that the upcoming national election will be held in seven phases in April and May as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party seeks a second term. (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 6:04am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 6:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Election Commission announced Sunday that the upcoming national election will be held in seven phases in April and May, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party seeks a second term.

About 900 million people are eligible to vote in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent outbreaks of violence and the capture of voting stations by party activists.

Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said the election will be held April 11, 18, 23 and 29, and May 6, 12 and 19. The votes will be counted May 23.

Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party, or BJP, hopes the government’s recent tough stand against Pakistan will help it retain its popularity despite suffering a setback in December when it lost three key state elections to the opposition Congress party.

Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Feb. 26, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops. Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later returned to India.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Since then, Modi and BJP leaders have been projecting the party and its leaders as decisive and tough on national security. The opposition parties have taken a strong umbrage at Modi and the ruling party, accusing him of using national security matters to try to influence voters.

On Saturday, the Election Commission ordered political parties to tell their candidates and leaders not to display photographs of defense personnel in advertisements as part of their election campaigns.

The commission said armed forces are “apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy.”

The order came after billboards featuring the BJP, including Modi and the party’s president, Amit Shah, along with air force pilot Varthaman, appeared in parts of the country.

While it is too early to speculate on whether Modi’s toughened stand will help the BJP, the December election setback is expected to revive the political fortunes of the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, the 48-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in 2017, is also trying to bring disparate opposition parties together with his party as the main threat to Modi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







7-phased voting for India’s national election in April, May
Clashes break out in Yemen’s key port city after cease-fire
Hirscher wins World Cup overall title, matches Vonn record
Modern policing: Algorithm helps NYPD spot crime patterns
Kristoffersen leads slalom, Hirscher close to overall title
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×