7 US troops injured in van crash in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in southwestern Poland say that seven U.S. troops were injured with two seriously when their van veered off the road and rolled over.

Spokeswoman for police in Zagan, Anna Kublik-Rosciszewska, said the accident took place Sunday afternoon near Trzebien, on the A18 road as the troops were traveling in the direction of Wroclaw on a routine mission.

She said Monday that six of the troops were hospitalized and that two of them are in a serious condition. The seventh was treated on the spot.

The troops are from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) based in Zagan region.

U.S. troops are based throughout NATO member Poland as part of a strategy to shore up the country’s defense capacity at a time of heightened Russian military activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

