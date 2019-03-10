A list of the 35 nationalities killed in Ethiopia crash

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Citizens from 35 countries were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi on Sunday morning. Here is the latest list of nationalities as released by the airline. It accounts for the nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board.

___

Kenya: 32

Canada: 18

Ethiopia: 9

China: 8

Italy: 8

United States: 8

France: 7

UK: 7

Egypt: 6

Germany: 5

India: 4

Slovakia: 4

Austria: 3

Russia: 3

Sweden: 3

Spain: 2

Israel: 2

Morocco: 2

Poland: 2

Belgium: 1

Djibouti: 1

Indonesia: 1

Ireland: 1

Mozambique: 1

Norway: 1

Rwanda: 1

Saudi Arabia: 1

Sudan: 1

Somalia: 1

Serbia: 1

Togo: 1

Uganda: 1

Yemen: 1

Nepal: 1

Nigeria: 1

U.N. passport: 1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

