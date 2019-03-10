SECTIONS
A list of the 35 nationalities killed in Ethiopia crash

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 7:59am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 8:28am
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Citizens from 35 countries were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi on Sunday morning. Here is the latest list of nationalities as released by the airline. It accounts for the nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board.

___

Kenya: 32

Canada: 18

Ethiopia: 9

China: 8

Italy: 8

United States: 8

France: 7

UK: 7

Egypt: 6

Germany: 5

India: 4

Slovakia: 4

Austria: 3

Russia: 3

Sweden: 3

Spain: 2

Israel: 2

Morocco: 2

Poland: 2

Belgium: 1

Djibouti: 1

Indonesia: 1

Ireland: 1

Mozambique: 1

Norway: 1

Rwanda: 1

Saudi Arabia: 1

Sudan: 1

Somalia: 1

Serbia: 1

Togo: 1

Uganda: 1

Yemen: 1

Nepal: 1

Nigeria: 1

U.N. passport: 1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

