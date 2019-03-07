SECTIONS
A nanny state? Vermont town elects goat as honorary mayor

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 1:33pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 1:49pm
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven.

The nanny goat was chosen this week by townspeople for the one-year post at the community’s Town Meeting Day. Lincoln takes office Tuesday.

The ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.

Lincoln, with 13 votes, beat out a dog named Sammie that received 10 votes. The other candidates combined for 30 votes.

During its time as mayor, Lincoln will be expected to attend local events, such as marching in the Memorial Day parade wearing a custom-made sash.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have a human mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter said he heard about a small town in northern Michigan trying something similar and he thought it would be a good way to raise money for a local playground. It only raised about $100 through a $5 entry fee, but it provided other benefits.

“It was a great way to introduce the elementary school kids to local government,” he said.

The balloting for pet mayor was held alongside the regular Town Meeting Day vote, but any town resident could vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

