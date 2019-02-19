SECTIONS
A person familiar with negotiations tells AP that Manny Machado and San Diego agreed to $300 million, 10-year contract

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 10:47am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations tells AP that Manny Machado and San Diego agreed to $300 million, 10-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

