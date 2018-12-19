A tender tale: Charles Barkley and a Chinese chemist

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode.

Johnson joins hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg to discuss a story that went viral on the internet: the friendship between former NBA star Barkley and Chinese immigrant Lin Wang, who shrugged off his own considerable achievements by calling himself “a cat-litter scientist.”

Johnson said his father, broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., provided valuable lessons about the platform a high-profile TV job provided, “how to look out at the world from that vantage point and see where you can help.

“And this,” Johnson added about a friendship that touched two families in unlikely ways, “is a perfect example of that.”

Also on the show: NFL writer Barry Wilner.

