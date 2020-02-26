Active Shooter Situation Reported at Molson Coors Facility

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation.”

He didn’t have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was also on the scene.

The critical incident occurring at the Molson Coors campus is near the 4000 block of West State Street. Please stay clear of this area. We offer our prayers and support for the family and friends of those affected and for the entire Molson Coors family. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) February 26, 2020

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Officers from the Marquette University Police Department and the U.S. Marshals, as well as officials with the ATF and FBI responded to the scene.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

The Journal Sentinel reports seven people have been killed including a gunman.

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

RELATED: Alabama Cops Take Initiative, Offer Active Shooter Training for Local Churches

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Molson Coors owns both the Coors and Miller beer brands.

According to NBC News, Molson fully acquired MillerCoors in 2016.

The company was rebranded as Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.