Active Shooter Situation Reported at Molson Coors Facility

WISN-TV via APThis image provided by WISN-TV, police respond to a possible shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (WISN-TV via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2020 at 2:16pm
Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation.”

He didn’t have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was also on the scene.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Officers from the Marquette University Police Department and the U.S. Marshals, as well as officials with the ATF and FBI responded to the scene.

The Journal Sentinel reports seven people have been killed including a gunman.

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Molson Coors owns both the Coors and Miller beer brands.

According to NBC News, Molson fully acquired MillerCoors in 2016.

The company was rebranded as Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

