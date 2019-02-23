Actor brothers take center stage in Serbia’s street protests

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Taking center stage in the weekly protests against Serbia’s autocratic president was a role that actor siblings Sergej and Branislav Trifunovic felt compelled to play.

The two brothers are among the main public faces of the demonstrations against populist leader Aleksandar Vucic’s firm grip on power that started in early December. They march with the masses and speak at rallies. Sergej Trifunovic also has taken a role leading a liberal political movement.

The Trifunovics, who act in Serbian theater productions, films and TV shows, say they couldn’t bow out from the struggle for democracy in the Balkan country because they believe everyone should do their part.

Sergei says “we can’t just sit with our hands on our backs, waiting for a messiah to fall from the sky and solve our problems.”

