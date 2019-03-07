SECTIONS
Actor drops ‘Carlton Dance’ suit against video game maker

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite” over its use of the “Carlton” dance he did on the show. Ribeiro’s lawyers filed documents in federal court in Los Angeles Thursday, March 7, 2019 saying he’s voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games in its entirety. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 4:19pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 4:28pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite” over its use of the “Carlton” dance he did on the show.

Ribeiro’s lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he’s voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games.

No reason was given, and Ribeiro’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The actor had already dropped a similar suit against Take-Two Interactive, makers of the video game NBA2K16.

The suits received a serious blow last month when federal officials denied Ribeiro a copyright of the “Carlton.”

Ribeiro’s nerdy, arm-swinging dance, usually to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual,” was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

