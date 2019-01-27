Actor in Fox’s live ‘Rent’ is injured, but show will ‘go on’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the stars of the live broadcast of the musical “Rent” on Fox was injured during a rehearsal Saturday but producers insist Sunday night’s show “must, and will, go on.”

Brennin Hunt, who plays the role of rocker Roger Davis, hurt his foot. It is unclear how that will affect his performance or if pre-taped elements will be necessary.

Hunt competed in “The X-Factor” and appeared in “Nashville.” He is playing the part in “Rent” originated by Adam Pascal.

The high-energy rock musical celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York’s East Village. It contains the memorable songs “Seasons of Love” and “Another Day.”

The cast also includes Broadway veteran Brandon Victor Dixon, recording artists Tinashe and Mario, and Vanessa Hudgens of “High School Musical.”

