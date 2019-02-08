After day of drama, Whitaker prepares to face Congress

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is testifying before Congress for the first time, with Democrats eager to press him on his interactions with President Donald Trump and his oversight of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Whitaker’s highly anticipated testimony was in limbo for much of the day Thursday after the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee approved a tentative subpoena to ensure he appeared and answered questions. Whitaker responded by saying he wouldn’t come unless the committee dropped its subpoena threat, which he derided as an act of “political theater.”

The stalemate broke in the evening after Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee chairman, said the panel wouldn’t issue a subpoena if Whitaker voluntarily appeared for the hearing. A Justice Department spokeswoman then said Whitaker would show up.

