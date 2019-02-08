SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

After day of drama, Whitaker prepares to face Congress

In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, center, and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, right, and members of President Donald Trump's cabinet arrive to attend the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By AP Reports
Published at 11:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is testifying before Congress for the first time, with Democrats eager to press him on his interactions with President Donald Trump and his oversight of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Whitaker’s highly anticipated testimony was in limbo for much of the day Thursday after the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee approved a tentative subpoena to ensure he appeared and answered questions. Whitaker responded by saying he wouldn’t come unless the committee dropped its subpoena threat, which he derided as an act of “political theater.”

The stalemate broke in the evening after Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee chairman, said the panel wouldn’t issue a subpoena if Whitaker voluntarily appeared for the hearing. A Justice Department spokeswoman then said Whitaker would show up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×