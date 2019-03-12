After study, federal judiciary revises codes of conduct

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judiciary has revised its codes of conduct for judges and judicial employees to more clearly spell out inappropriate workplace behavior, including sexual harassment.

The changes made Tuesday also make clear that judges and judiciary employees have a responsibility to report misconduct and that retaliating against anyone for reporting misconduct is unacceptable.

The changes were approved by the Judicial Conference of the United States, the policymaking body for the federal court system. The changes take effect immediately.

In December 2017, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts asked that a working group be assembled to examine the judiciary’s workplace conduct policies. His request came after news reports about prominent federal appeals court judge Alex Kozinski being accused of touching law clerks inappropriately, making lewd comments and showing them pornography.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.