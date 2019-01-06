Alaska Airlines flights back in the air after power outage

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines flights are back in the air after a nationwide ground stop that was apparently caused by a power outage.

The airline says all its flights were grounded between about 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. after a power outage in the Seattle area, where the airline’s operations are based.

Airline spokeswoman Oriana Branon says the power went out around 3:30 a.m. and came back on about an hour and a half later.

She says 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.

She says inconvenienced customers are being offered compensation on a case by case basis.

