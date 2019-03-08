SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Alfa Romeo recalls vehicles; cruise control can go haywire

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia arrives during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 60,000 cars and SUVs worldwide because they can keep going on cruise control or accelerate even after a driver taps the brakes. The recall covers certain Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models from 2017 through 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 3:26pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 3:34pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is warning owners of more than 60,000 Alfa Romeo cars and SUVs worldwide not to use the adaptive cruise control because it might not stop working even when a driver taps the brakes.

The recall covers certain Giulia cars and Stelvio SUV models from 2017 through 2019.

The company says a software error caused the problem, and the vehicles could even accelerate if the brakes are tapped.

Adaptive cruise control is an advanced safety feature that keeps moving vehicles at a set distance from the cars in front of them. The problem is an example of how complex computerized safety devices can sometimes develop glitches.

Fiat Chrysler says the feature can be turned off by stepping on the brakes for a longer, sustained period of time. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem, which was discovered during a test drive by an employee.

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

Owners will be notified next month when they can schedule an update to the brake system software.

The recall covers about 19,000 vehicles in the U.S., 1,600 in Canada, 86 in Mexico and more than 40,000 outside North America.

Fiat Chrysler said Friday that many of the vehicles are still at dealerships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







National Women’s Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019
Scientists revise magnitude of recent Alaska earthquake
Trump to welcome Brazil’s president to White House
FAA seeks a truce in dispute between Southwest and key union
New Mexico governor enacts expanded gun background checks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×