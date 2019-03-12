Algerians keep up pressure after president’s half-concession

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian students are protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to delay presidential elections indefinitely.

Bouteflika’s announcement Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.

But on Tuesday, there was more skepticism over his decision to delay an April 18 election without setting a new date, which opponents say could leave him in power indefinitely

Protesters question Bouteflika’s fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that has left him largely hidden from public view. They’re also angry at the gas-rich country’s power structure seen as secretive and corrupt.

Many protesters are now demanding that Bouteflika step down April 18 instead of waiting for a new vote.

Student protests started Tuesday in Algiers and are planned in other cities, and nationwide protests are expected Friday.

