SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Algerians keep up pressure after president’s half-concession

Algerian people, waving their national flags, celebrate in the streets of Algiers after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he is delaying the April 18 election and won't seek another term, Monday, March 11, 2019. Bouteflika bowed to unprecedented public protests Monday and promised not to seek a fifth term after 20 years in power. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:29am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian students are protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to delay presidential elections indefinitely.

Bouteflika’s announcement Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.

But on Tuesday, there was more skepticism over his decision to delay an April 18 election without setting a new date, which opponents say could leave him in power indefinitely

Protesters question Bouteflika’s fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that has left him largely hidden from public view. They’re also angry at the gas-rich country’s power structure seen as secretive and corrupt.

Many protesters are now demanding that Bouteflika step down April 18 instead of waiting for a new vote.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Student protests started Tuesday in Algiers and are planned in other cities, and nationwide protests are expected Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Algerians keep up pressure after president’s half-concession
Swiss end commercial flights by vintage plane crash airline
UK prime minister set to put her EU divorce deal to the test
FIFA: Nations must restore ties with Qatar to host WC games
With Ghosn gone, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi form new board
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×