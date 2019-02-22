SECTIONS
Allegations against son led to Time’s Up CEO’s resignation

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, then WNBA president Lisa Borders addresses media members before Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics in Seattle. Borders, former president of the WNBA, who was named the head of Time's Up last year, says she has resigned as president and CEO of Time's Up, the gender equality initiative formed in 2018 in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. Borders says in statement Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, that she is stepping aside "with deep regret" due to family issues. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:26am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 6:43am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gender equality initiative Time’s Up says its president and CEO resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against her son.

The group on Friday issued a statement explaining why Lisa Borders stepped down from the organization that was formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. On Monday, Borders cited family issues but did not elaborate.

The group says allegations were made against Borders’ son in a private forum.

The Los Angeles Times reports a woman claims Borders’ son, Garry Bowden Jr., touched her inappropriately during a “healing session.”

His lawyer says Bowden gave the woman a healing massage that she had requested and showed The Times a text exchange in which the woman thanked him.

Borders became head of Time’s Up last year after being president of the WNBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

