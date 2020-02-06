SECTIONS
News
Print

American Citizen Kidnapped by Taliban-Affiliated Group in Afghanistan, Official Says

Afghan MilitantsJaved Tanveer / AFP / Getty ImagesIn this photo taken on June 17, 2018, Afghan Taliban militants and residents stand on a armoured Humvee vehicle of the Afghan National Army as they celebrate a ceasefire on the third day of Eid in Maiwand district of Kandahar province. (Javed Tanveer / AFP / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published February 6, 2020 at 11:20am
Print

An American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.

U.S. officials believe Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official who was not authorized to discuss the case by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where precisely he was picked up.

Newsweek — which first reported the kidnapping — said he was taken into custody last week in Khost province, in the eastern part of the country, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI-led Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a multi-agency effort created by the Obama administration amid criticism over the government’s response to hostage-taking.

TRENDING: Top Democratic Convention Organizers Placed on Leave, Investigation Underway

The National Counterterrorism Center declined comment.

Art Frerichs, who identified himself as Frerichs’ father, told an Associated Press reporter on Thursday that he believed the Newsweek report was true.

“I don’t want to say any more now for security reasons,” he said.

“I have the utmost faith in President Trump and the FBI.”

The Taliban said it had no information on the kidnapping and nothing to say about it.

No one has claimed responsibility for kidnapping Frerichs.

The kidnapping comes as the United States and Taliban try to reach an agreement that would reduce hostilities in Afghanistan.

It would open a window to signing a peace deal to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war, bring U.S. troops home and start negotiations between combatants on both sides of the conflict to decide the face of a future Afghanistan.

Khost province is the headquarters of the Haqqani network.

RELATED: US Military Aircraft Crashes in Taliban-Held Area of Afghanistan

In November, Anas Haqqani , the younger brother of Sirajuddin, the Taliban’s deputy head and chief of the Haqqani network, was freed in exchange for the release of American professor Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks.

The two professors at the American University in Afghanistan were kidnapped in 2016 in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







American Citizen Kidnapped by Taliban-Affiliated Group in Afghanistan, Official Says
US Trade Deficit Drops for First Time in Six Years as Trump Piles Tariffs on China
White House Excludes CNN from Pre-State of the Union Trump Briefing
Mark Dantonio Steps Down as Coach at Michigan State: 'My Family Must Now Become My Priority'
First Iowa Caucus Results: Buttigieg and Sanders Deadlocked at Top, Biden Way Behind in 4th
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×