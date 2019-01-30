Amnesty urges travel sites to ban Israel settlement listings

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Amnesty International is urging online travel sites to ban listings from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The London-based rights group said in report published Wednesday, titled “Destination: Occupation,” that rental sites Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor are driving tourism to settlements that most of the world considers illegal.

Airbnb announced last November that it would remove West Bank settlement listings but has yet to implement its decision. The company says it is working to identify the “precise boundaries” of areas subject to the policy.

Amnesty called on Airbnb to immediately implement its ban and to extend it to east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast War. The Palestinians seek these lands for a future independent state.

Israel calls Amnesty’s statement “outrageous.”

