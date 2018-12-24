An icon of Christmas cheer went dark, some parks close

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Christmas with a partial government shutdown is having a limited but noticeable impact.

In Washington, the site of the national Christmas tree was locked off and the lights went out on the weekend, until they were restored as darkness fell on Christmas Eve. Across the country, some national parks are shut while others remain accessible with limited or no facilities.

Monday and Tuesday are federal holidays. After that, the effects of the shutdown are bound to be more deeply felt across the country.

