An icon of Christmas cheer went dark, some parks close

Visitors approach the Bunker Hill Monument, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Boston. The historic site, erected to commemorate the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, and run by the National Park Service, was closed Monday due to a partial federal government shutdown. The federal government is expected to remain partially closed past Christmas Day in a protracted standoff over President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
at 3:24pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Christmas with a partial government shutdown is having a limited but noticeable impact.

In Washington, the site of the national Christmas tree was locked off and the lights went out on the weekend, until they were restored as darkness fell on Christmas Eve. Across the country, some national parks are shut while others remain accessible with limited or no facilities.

Monday and Tuesday are federal holidays. After that, the effects of the shutdown are bound to be more deeply felt across the country.

