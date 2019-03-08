SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site

FILE - In this April 8, 2012, file photo, a soldier stands in front of the Unha-3 rocket at a launching site in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. North Korea is reportedly restoring facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it had dismantled as part of disarmament steps last year. A major South Korean newspaper reports that the country's spy service gave such an assessment to lawmakers in a private briefing on Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 8:08pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

Analysts say North Korea is trying to convey displeasure over the breakdown of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over what the Americans said were Kim’s excessive demands for sanctions relief.

North Korea-focused website 38 North says commercial satellite images from March 6 indicate that the launch site appears to have returned to “normal operational status” after rapid construction there.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies has published similar findings and says the North’s actions amount to a “snapback” from the moderate dismantlement it undertook following the first Trump-Kim summit last June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site
In Iowa, Sanders seeks to reclaim 2020 progressive mantra
Ghost-hunting past haunts Alaska board nominee
Lawyer apologizes for Ghosn’s ‘disguise’ during release
Back-to-back departures from 2020 race could boost Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×