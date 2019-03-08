Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

Analysts say North Korea is trying to convey displeasure over the breakdown of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over what the Americans said were Kim’s excessive demands for sanctions relief.

North Korea-focused website 38 North says commercial satellite images from March 6 indicate that the launch site appears to have returned to “normal operational status” after rapid construction there.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies has published similar findings and says the North’s actions amount to a “snapback” from the moderate dismantlement it undertook following the first Trump-Kim summit last June.

