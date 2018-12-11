Andrew Gillum to address Democratic donors amid 2020 buzz

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum is set to address top Democratic Party donors gathered in Washington amid speculation he’s considering a 2020 presidential bid.

The Tallahassee mayor is fresh off a close loss in the Florida governor’s race. Party officials confirm Gillum is the surprise speaker at a closed gathering of about 300 donors huddling Tuesday in a Washington hotel.

Despite his loss in the governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis, Gillum is among the young Democratic Party liberals who excited party activists nationally.

The Democratic National Committee’s finance gathering includes major donors from the 2018 midterms and former donors who sat out the last cycle. The DNC is trying to close its considerable fundraising deficit with the Republican National Committee.

