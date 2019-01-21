SECTIONS
Angels, reliever Allen finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations says closer Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, because the deal was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

By AP Reports
at 8:29pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a one-year contract for $8.5 million.

He can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal announced Sunday: $250,000 each for 35 and 40, and $500,000 apiece for 45, 50 and 55.

Allen had a career-high 4.70 ERA for Cleveland last season, going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 games. The 30-year-old righty is the Indians’ franchise leader with 149 saves.

The Angels posted a total of 35 saves last year, ranking 12th in the American League. Blake Parker led the team with 14 saves, wasn’t offered a contract after the season and signed with Minnesota.

Starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill joined with the Angels earlier in the offseason.

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was designated for assignment. Almonte, 25, was 0-0 with a 10.29 ERA in eight games for the Angels last year.

___

