The man accused of planning to assassinate President Donald Trump last September in Florida will be representing himself in his federal trial.

Last month, Ryan Routh indicated he wanted to dump his federal public defenders, saying he and they were “a million miles apart,” and told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that he could be used in a prisoner exchange with China, Iran, Russia, or North Korea, according to ABC.

“I could die being of some use and save all this court mess, but no one acts; perhaps you have the power to trade me away,” Routh wrote in a letter to the court.

After a Thursday hearing, Cannon ruled that Routh can represent himself, but there will be no delay in the scheduled Sept. 8 start of his trial, according to WPTV.

Cannon rejected Routh’s bid to cut all ties with his federal public defenders and named them standby counsel to assist Routh.

The judge noted that conviction on charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several firearm violations could mean Routh never leaves prison alive, making representing himself potentially disastrous.

“It would be a bad decision and it would be unwise,” Cannon told Routh.

Routh said he did not think the attorneys assigned to him answered his questions or were willing to employ legal strategies he wanted pursued.

“I hoped it would work out,” Routh said. “I was very optimistic.”

He also said they did not believe in him.

“How are they supposed to represent me and say I’m not a dangerous person when they don’t believe that?” Routh said, according to an Associated Press article posted by Courthouse News Service.

Cannon touched on Routh’s offer to be exchanged by saying, “I have no power or any opinion of anything you’ve written there.”

Although Routh criticized his attorneys, he later praised them, WPTV noted.

“There is no friction. There is no conflict,” Routh told Cannon before telling one public defender, “I apologize. I hope you are not mad at me.”

The federal public defender’s office had earlier sought to remove itself from the case because Routh would not meet with attorneys, according to CBS.

On Wednesday, the office said Routh made it evident he did not want their support.

“It is clear that Mr. Routh wishes to represent himself, and he is within his Constitutional rights to make such a demand,” the motion read.

