Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study shows Antarctica is melting more than six times faster than it did in the 1980s.

Scientists used aerial photographs, satellite measurements and computer models to track how fast the southern-most continent has been melting since 1979. They find the ice loss to be accelerating dramatically — a key indicator of human-caused climate change.

Since 2009, Antarctica has lost almost 278 billion tons (252 billion metric tons) of ice per year, the new study finds. In the 1980s, it was losing 44 billion tons (40 billion metric tons) a year.

Study lead author Eric Rignot says it is worrisome that ice melting is in East Antarctica, which used to be stable.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.