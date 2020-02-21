SECTIONS
News
Print

Washington DC Law Firm Signs On To Represent Venezuela's Socialist Government Despite Outcry

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Feb. 14, 2020.Carolina Cabral / Getty ImagesVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Feb. 14, 2020. (Carolina Cabral / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2020 at 10:38am
Print

A top official for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government has hired a Washington law firm that also represents Turkey to take over from another legal team that backed out last month following an outcry over its collaboration with a repressive regime.

Lawyer Bob Amsterdam declined to comment on the nature of his firm’s work for Maduro’s Inspector General Reinaldo Muñoz, other than saying it would focus on sanctions and human rights issues.

Amsterdam said Friday that the same U.S. sanctions on the Maduro government put strict limits on what he can say and do on behalf of his client.

But he vigorously defended the decision of Amsterdam & Partners to represent Muñoz, brushing aside calls from Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and others for lawyers to stay far away from Maduro’s regime.

“We aren’t going to bend to the political dictates of Florida,” Amsterdam said. “But I don’t like it when people are denied representation.”

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

This is the Maduro government’s second attempt in less than a month to find a lobbyist who will go head to head with the Trump administration in pushing for dialogue and an end to sanctions.

The previous firm, Foley & Lardner, backed out of a $12.5 million, five-month contract after Scott in a letter urged his Senate colleagues to boycott the firm.

In a filing with the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, Foley said it had transferred to Amsterdam & Partners all funds — a little more than $1 million — it has received from its client.

Foley had hired influential lobbyist Robert Stryk as part of its legal team, but it wasn’t clear if the former congressional aide whose business has boomed under the Trump administration would also work with Amsterdam.

Do you agree with Sen. Rick Scott?

When contacted Friday, Scott reiterated that he would not work with anyone who represents Muñoz or Venezuela.

“Senator Scott will not stand for this,” his office said in a statement. “He will urge every one of his colleagues to stand with him against anyone who willingly represents a dangerous dictator.”

Amsterdam, a Canadian lawyer, heads a law firm with offices in Washington and London.

RELATED: AT&T Under Pressure from US Government for Complying with Socialist Venezuela Censorship

In the past, it has represented a mix of repressive governments hostile to the U.S. as well as clients persecuted by authoritarian governments.

Since 2015, the firm has assisted Turkey in seeking the extradition of a U.S.-based cleric and political enemy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey’s government is a staunch economic and political ally of Maduro.

Amsterdam has also represented exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, for which he said he was briefly arrested in Moscow by authorities loyal to President Vladimir Putin on the night the billionaire was sentenced to eight years in prison. He also represented former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

A decade ago, he represented Venezuelan banker Eligio Cedeño, who had been accused of helping businessmen defraud the central bank of tens of millions of dollars. Once freed on bail, he immediately fled to the U.S., where he remains in exile.

In retaliation, then-President Hugo Chávez jailed the judge who signed his release.

Trump has reiterated his support for Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader recognized by nearly 60 nations as Venezuela’s rightful leader, recently meeting with him in Washington and inviting him to the State of the Union address.

But the opposition has struggled to revive momentum and draw supporters to the streets as Maduro maintains his grip on power. Several attempts at dialogue, including one last year sponsored by Norway, have fizzled.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to pursue a strategy of economic pressure, hitting Russian-controlled Rosneft Trading S.A. and its president, Didier Casimiro, with aggressive financial measures designed to cut Maduro off from a lifeline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Washington DC Law Firm Signs On To Represent Venezuela's Socialist Government Despite Outcry
US Announces Deal To End War in Afghanistan Is in Place
Bernie Sanders' 'Summer Camp' Is a Lakefront House Worth Well Over $500,000
NFL Owners and Players Closing In On Deal for Lengthened Regular Season, Expanded Playoff Format
Trump Commutes 'Ridiculous' Sentence of Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×