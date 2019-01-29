AP-NORC poll: Most Americans see nation on the wrong track

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A large majority of Americans say they are pessimistic about the state of the country, and few expect things will get better in the year ahead.

That’s according to a poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A week before President Donald Trump delivers his assessment of the nation in a State of the Union speech to Congress delayed by a record-setting government shutdown, the survey found just 28 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction.

Meanwhile, 70 percent say America is headed the wrong way. That’s up from 59 percent in December.

A majority of Americans, 52 percent, also believe things are going to get worse over the next year.

