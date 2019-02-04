The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Tennessee still No. 1 and top 4 in AP Top 25 unchanged; losses by Michigan, Michigan State cause shake-up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.