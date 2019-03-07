SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Houston Texans' Kevin Johnson (30) chases a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos in Houston. Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Johnson, who was released earlier this week by the Texans, met with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:03am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 10:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press.

Johnson, who was released this week by the Houston Texans, is scheduled to be at the team’s headquarters later this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming visits.

The 26-year-old Johnson met with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Johnson only played in Houston’s opener last season before he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a second concussion. Injures have limited him to just 19 games over the past three seasons.

The Texans selected Johnson with the No. 16 overall pick in 2015. They released him to avoid paying his $9 million salary for 2019.

TRENDING: Diamond and Silk on Media Attacks Against Trump: ‘They Smear Him Because They Fear Him’

The Browns want to add depth to their defensive backfield and find a player to pair with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Police: Gunman fled hotel after shooting officer
AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns
Paley Center TV festival goes live online with PaleyTV
Germany to require suppliers of 5G networks be ‘trustworthy’
Detainee tries to flee, but his orange jumpsuit betrays him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×