AP source: Grandal, Brewers agree to $18.25M, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to an $18.25 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the agreement, first reported by The Athletic, was subject to a successful physical.

Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers in November.

Now 30, he was an All-Star in his first season with the Dodgers in 2015. He hit .241 this year with 24 homers and 68 RBIs as Los Angeles won its second straight NL pennant.

Grandal would supplant Manny Pina and Erik Katz, who combined to get the most games behind the plate for Milwaukee last season.

He is the second player to reach agreement among the six who turned down qualifying offers. Pitcher Patrick Corbin agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Washington.

Outfielders Bryce Harper and A.J. Pollock remain on the market along with left-hander Dallas Keuchel and closer Craig Kimbrel.

