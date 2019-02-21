SECTIONS
AP Source: Kendrick Lamar, SZA not performing at Oscars

This combination photo shows musician Kendrick Lamar, left, and Solana Rowe, better known as SZA, who, along with Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, were nominated for an Oscar for best original song for "All the Stars," from the film "Black Panther." Alexander Shuckburgh, who is also credited with writing the song, is not included in the Oscar nomination because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences limits the number of nominees in the best original song category to four names. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 2:05pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 4:10pm
NEW YORK (AP) — “All the Stars” are not performing at the Academy Awards, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

A person familiar with the decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t allowed to publicly discuss it, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the duo behind “All the Stars” will no longer perform at Sunday’s show because of “logistics and timing.”

Lamar and SZA will still attend the Oscars, where Lady Gaga will perform.

“All the Stars,” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, is nominated for best original song.

The other four songs competing for the award will be performed Sunday. The nominees are “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”; “I’ll Fight” from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG”; “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”; and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

