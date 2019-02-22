AP source: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins agree to $21M, 2-year deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Gonzalez would receive $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the contract.

An infielder and outfielder who turns 30 next month, Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year, down from career bests of a .303 average with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, when the Astros won their first World Series title.

He played 73 games as a corner outfielder last year plus 29 at shortstop, 32 at second and 24 at first.

TRENDING: Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.