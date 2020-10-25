Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

NFL Fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 Outbreak, Reportedly Sets Eyes on Raiders Next

Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, left, and head coach Mike Vrabel watch players during an August training camp in Nashville, Tennessee.George Walker IV / The Tennessean via APTennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, left, and head coach Mike Vrabel watch players during an August training camp in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans have been fined $350,000 for practices that may have led to an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and team personnel. (George Walker IV / The Tennessean via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 25, 2020 at 8:59am
P Share Print

The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a source familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The Titans had 24 team employees, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11.

The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

TRENDING: Op-Ed: It's Called the 'Equality Act,' And if Democrats Win on Nov. 3, It Will Destroy Religious Freedom

The NFL and its players association sent representatives, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.

But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.

That led to the fine, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither the NFL nor the Titans have commented on league discipline connected with the outbreak.

Fans, however, were quick to point out their disdain with the decision.

RELATED: Kyle Larson Reinstated for 2021 NASCAR Season After Being Fired for Using Racial Slur

The league reportedly has its eyes on the Las Vegas Raiders next.

The NFL and NFLPA found that right tackle Trent Brown had not been consistently wearing his Kinexon contact-tracing device and had been congregating with other offensive linemen without face coverings.

The Raiders have already been fined $50,000 for an unauthorized individual in their locker room postgame and $250,000 for head coach Jon Gruden not consistently wearing a mask on the sideline.

Several players were also fined after attending an indoor charity event and failed to wear masks.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NFL Fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 Outbreak, Reportedly Sets Eyes on Raiders Next
Afghanistan Claims To Have Killed Al-Qaida Leader on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
Suicide Bomber Kills 18 at Education Center on Day of Deadly Islamist Attacks Across Afghanistan
No Escape: UK Police Will Patrol Roads To Enforce Travel Ban
1 Million Could Lose Power as California Braces for Worst Wildfires Yet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×