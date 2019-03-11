SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP Source: Redskins to sign Collins to $84M, 6-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Landon Collins kneels in the end zone during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants apparently have decided not to put a franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl safety. The Giants’ leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team, Collins on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, thanked the organization for four great years in a tweet and said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his football career. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:49pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 2:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins have agreed to sign safety Landon Collins to an $84 million, six-year deal with $45 million guaranteed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The deal is worth an average of $14 million a season.

Collins joins the NFC East-rival Redskins after the New York Giants let him go to free agency rather than keeping the 25-year-old with the $11.2 million franchise tag. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time.

Getting Collins fills one of Washington’s biggest needs on a defense that ranked 17th in the league last season. The team acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay at the 2018 trade deadline, but he is set to be a free agent. D.J. Swearinger was released late in the season after repeatedly questioning the coaching staff and was claimed off waivers by Arizona.

Collins said before he was drafted 33rd overall by the Giants in 2015 that he always wanted to play for the Redskins because he idolized Sean Taylor. Collins models his game after Taylor, the hard-hitting safety who died after being shot at his home in Florida in 2007.

TRENDING: Medieval Diseases Running Rampant Throughout California’s Homeless Population

In 59 career games with the Giants, Collins had eight interceptions but none last season.

Collins’ situation is reminiscent of when the Carolina Panthers let cornerback Josh Norman go by rescinding the franchise tag after his All-Pro season in 2015. The Redskins then signed him to a $75 million, five-year contract.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was then GM of the Panthers, which led Norman on Monday to tweet , “In ‘Gettleman’ WE Trust (All-DBs) securing the” money.

The irony is that Norman is among the players who could be released to save salary-cap space. Releasing Norman would save the Redskins $8.5 million after three seasons with them.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







2 senators ask judiciary chairman to delay nominee’s hearing
Senators seek briefing on journalist, activist surveillance
Trump budget previews campaign agenda of reruns
New Mexico: Military needs to do more to clean up jet fuel
US sanctions Russia based bank for its work in Venezuela
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×