AP source: Wizards acquire Ariza from Suns for Oubre, Rivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Washington Wizards have an agreement in principle to acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because it had not been announced by either team.

The Wizards landed Ariza directly from the Suns after a reported three-way trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies fell apart late Saturday night. Rivers was not aware of the details after a loss at Brooklyn but believed he was departing the team that had just acquired him from the Clippers over the summer.

To get the 33-year-old Ariza, Washington gave up the 26-year-old Rivers and the 23-year-old Oubre, who was the 15th overall pick in 2015 and averaging 12.9 points a game in his fourth NBA season. Ariza’s contract expires after this season.

