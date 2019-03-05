SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP sources: MLB near deal for rosters to expand to 26 in ’20

File-This Feb. 8, 2019, file photo shows Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, speaking during a news conference at owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Major League Baseball and the players' union are near an agreement to expand active rosters by one to 26 starting in 2020 as part of a deal that would include a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after opening day. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:55pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 5:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union are near an agreement to expand active rosters by one to 26 starting in 2020 as part of a deal that would include a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after opening day.

As part of the deal, the active limit from Sept. 1 to the end of the season would be lowered from 40 to 28 beginning next year, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized.

A limitation on September call-ups would end parades of relief pitchers that cause some games to stretch on.

There would be a maximum of 13 pitchers for most of the season and 14 from Sept. 1 on, the people said. The minimum roster size would increase from 24 to 25.

The new 26-player maximum also would apply to the postseason.

TRENDING: Former Planned Parenthood Worker Reveals Disturbing Baby ‘Plague’ Hit Clinic Employees

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump to nominate DC’s US attorney for high spot at Justice
Nissan ex-chair Ghosn says he is innocent, ready for defense
Grand Canyon chief isn’t back after being cleared in inquiry
Yanks ace Severino out on opening day with inflamed shoulder
R. Kelly tells CBS ‘I didn’t do this stuff’ in interview
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×