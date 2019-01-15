APNewsBreak: Agency built pen for possible horse slaughter

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has built its first corral for wild horses, a Northern California facility that could allow it to bypass federal restrictions and sell the animals for slaughter.

The agency acknowledged in recent court filings that it built the pen for mustangs gathered in the fall on national forest land along the California-Nevada border because horses held at other federal facilities cannot be sold for slaughter.

The Forest Service denies claims by horse protection advocates that it has made up its mind to sell the more than 250 horses for slaughter. But it also says it may have no choice because of the high cost of housing the animals and the continued ecological impacts it claims overpopulated herds are having on federal rangelands.

The agency’s new pen is in the Modoc National Forest, about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northwest of Reno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.