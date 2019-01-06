‘Aquaman’ continues reign, but ‘Escape Room’ sneaks into 2nd

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Aquaman” is still the champ at the box office three weeks in, but the high-concept thriller “Escape Room” also drew some substantial crowds in its debut weekend.

Warner Bros. on Sunday says that “Aquaman” has added an estimated $30.7 million from over 4,000 North American theaters this weekend. That brings its domestic grosses to nearly $260 million.

In second place is Sony’s “Escape Room” with an estimated $18 million. The PG-13 thriller cost only $9 million to produce.

“Mary Poppins Returns” landed in third place in its third weekend with $15.8 million.

The nostalgic musical has earned $138.7 million domestically and is competing for four Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” took fourth place with $13 million and “Bumblebee” rounded out the top five with $12.8 million.

