Arizona facility temporarily closing after 4th dolphin death

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area aquatic facility says it’s temporarily closing following the death of four dolphins since it opened in 2016.

Officials with Dolphinaris Arizona announced Tuesday that the facility will voluntarily close Friday but there isn’t an immediate timetable for reopening.

They say an outside panel of experts will reevaluate the facility, environmental factors and all aspects of animal welfare at the facility located on tribal land near Scottsdale.

A 22-year-old dolphin on loan to Dolphinaris Arizona died last Thursday and more than 100 protesters demonstrated outside the facility on Saturday, calling for its closure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.