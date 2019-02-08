Arizona wants care unit where patient was raped to stay open

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is contesting a long-term care facility’s decision to shut down the unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.

State regulators in a letter Friday say Hacienda HealthCare’s contract does not allow it to close its intermediate care facility without written consent from the state.

They say Hacienda’s board of directors has until 4 p.m. to answer questions about the closure decision.

The facility has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth on Dec. 29. A nurse who cared for the woman has been charged with raping her.

Hacienda has struggled to meet the state’s request to hire a third-party management team to oversee daily operations.

The provider says the unit that serves intellectually disabled children and young adults is not sustainable.

