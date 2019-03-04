SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Arkansas governor backs removing Confederate link to flag

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2011 file photo, an American and Arkansas flag blow in the wind as snow falls in Fayetteville, Ark. A legislative panel has rejected a proposal Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, to strip the Confederate designation from one of the stars on Arkansas' flag and instead have it represent the contributions of Native Americans in the state. (AP Photo/Beth Hall, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 2:33pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 2:37pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor on Monday backed an effort to change the meaning of a star on the state flag that honors the Confederacy to instead have it acknowledge Native Americans’ contributions to the state.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson told The Associated Press that he’d support the proposal to change state law regarding Arkansas’ flag if it comes up again during the legislative session. The proposal, which wouldn’t have changed the design of Arkansas’ flag, failed before a state House committee last week.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Hutchinson said.

The proposal would have changed the legal meaning of the blue star above Arkansas’ name on the state flag. The star currently represents the Confederate States of America. The bill instead would have it represent the Native American tribes that inhabited the state, including the Quapaw, Osage and Caddo.

Hutchinson said the four blue stars on the flag are meant to represent the countries that have had dominion over what is now the state of Arkansas. The other three blue stars on the flag represent the United States, France and Spain.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

“I don’t know that we need to recognize Arkansas in a state of rebellion,” Hutchinson said. “I think we’d be better off recognizing those nations, from the Indian tribes to others, that we’ve been under.”

Hutchinson said that having the star represent the Confederacy is painful for many in the state.

“Whenever you see the hurt it brings to a significant part of our population, I don’t think it’s worth it,” Hutchinson said. “I think you ought to strive as a state to remove that hurt and this seems like a reasonable approach to that.”

Democratic state Rep. Charles Blake, who proposed the change, told reporters last week that he hadn’t ruled out proposing the measure again. Blake, who is black, is the top Democrat in the majority-Republican state House. Hutchinson said it’s up to Blake whether to try again with the bill.

Hutchinson in 2017 signed into law a measure removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state holiday honoring civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. That proposal had repeatedly failed during a 2015 legislative session and Hutchinson made it part of his legislative agenda two years later.

Blake’s bill drew similar opposition from descendants of Confederate veterans, who cast it as an effort to erase history.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ademillo

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Arkansas governor backs removing Confederate link to flag
Ex-Mariah Carey manager accuses Trump associate of hacking
California sues over abortion rule; other states to follow
Dodgers say Kershaw may be unavailable to start season
FDA chief calls out Walgreens over tobacco sales to minors
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×