SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Armenian patriarch in Turkey, Mesrob II, dies at 62

FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2007 file photo, Patriarch Mesrob II, the spiritual leader of Turkey's Armenian Orthodox community, after a ceremony marking the restoration of the Akhtamar church, in Lake Van in eastern Turkey. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said Mesrob Mutafyan, 62, the 84th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, died Friday March 8, 2019, at Istanbul's Armenian Surp Pirgic hospital where he was being cared for. (AP Photo, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 6:20am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 6:25am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Patriarch Mesrob II, the leader of the Armenian Christians in Turkey, has died. He was 62.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said Mesrob Mutafyan, the 84th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, died Friday at Istanbul’s Armenian Surp Pirgic hospital where he was being cared for. He had been incapacitated since 2008 with an early onset of dementia.

Mesrob was elected Patriarch in 1998, replacing the late Karekin II. In 2008, Archbishop Aram Atesyan was appointed to fulfill Mesrob’s duties as the acting patriarch.

Last year, the Turkish government intervened to halt elections at the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, on grounds “that the necessary conditions for the electoral process had not been met” and that Mesrob was still alive.

Funeral details weren’t immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Armenian patriarch in Turkey, Mesrob II, dies at 62
Thousands of Algerians protest over absent president
The Latest: May: UK may never leave EU if her deal rejected
Search for missing Berlin girl has Germany distressed
Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka’s project
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×