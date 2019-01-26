Arrest made in road-rage windshield-smashing incident

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities have arrested a man they say climbed onto a woman’s car and smashed her windshield with his fist in an apparent fit of road rage.

Police say 28-year-old Joshua Dalton of Anaheim was arrested Friday near his Anaheim home.

The woman said she was leaving a parking lot with her two daughters and a friend in her car Tuesday when a white Jeep began tailgating her and driving erratically.

The driver finally pulled in front, forcing her to stop.

Cellphone video shows the driver getting out, jumping on the hood of the car and smashing the windshield with his fist before driving off.

Police say the attack caused $1,200 in damage.

Dalton is being held on suspicion of felony vandalism. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

