News
News

Arrests Made in Bloody Anti-Police Vandalism of Chauvin Defense Witness' Old Home

The Associated PressMay 12, 2021 at 5:48pm
Combined Shape

Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the officer convicted of killing George Floyd by splashing pig blood on it and leaving a pig’s head near the front porch.

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges.

They were cited and released, Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday.

After targeting the home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.

It wasn’t immediately known if the women have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Trending:
Fred Weinberg: Getting Rid of Liz Cheney Is the Start to Taking Back Our Government

Kucker said detectives believe there are additional possible suspects and are asking the community to help identify them.

The home in the city north of San Francisco once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter charges.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Arrests Made in Bloody Anti-Police Vandalism of Chauvin Defense Witness' Old Home
Tesla 'Driver' Arrested After Highway Patrol Officer Spots Him Riding in Back Seat
Conquering COVID: US Virus Deaths Plummet to Levels Not Seen in Nearly a Year
GOP Governor Signs Bill to Thwart Biden's Crackdown on 2nd Amendment Rights
'A Tragedy Beyond Measure': 2 California Police Officers Shot and Killed Within 24 Hours
See more...

Conversation