Art collected by Jewish lawyer before WWII goes to auction

In this undated photo people look at some of the art which is going up for auction at Swann Auction Galleries in New York that were once part of a 6,000-piece collection amassed by a Jewish attorney in Germany before pieces were scattered and lost as the Nazis took over. The works collected by Ismar Littmann being offered Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Swann are mostly drawings, etchings and lithographs. They were among pieces brought out of Germany before World War II by Littmann's son, who eventually settled in Texas. (Lauren Kristin/Swan Auction Galleries via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:06pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 3:10pm
DALLAS (AP) — About 200 works of art going up for auction are among those spirited away to the U.S. from Nazi Germany while a 6,000-piece collection amassed by a Jewish attorney in Germany was decimated.

The works collected by Ismar Littmann being offered Tuesday at Swann Auction Galleries In New York are mostly drawings, etchings and lithographs. They were among pieces brought out of Germany before World War II by Littmann’s son, who eventually settled in Texas.

Todd Weyman, auction house vice president, said the collection is notable for its singular focus on German works.

But as the Nazis rose to power, Littmann’s practice fall apart. He killed himself in 1934.

Weyman says, “His collecting was very optimistic for what was to happen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

