As newspapers close, role of government watchdog disappears

Penelope Muse Abernathy, a University of North Carolina professor, stands with the daily newspaper selection in the Park Library at the School of Journalism in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. "Strong newspapers have been good for democracy, and both educators and informers of a citizenry and its governing officials. They have been problem-solvers," said Abernathy, who studies news industry trends and oversaw the "news desert" report released the previous fall. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 10:14pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 10:22pm
When a newspaper closes, one of the biggest loses for the community is the inability to watchdog the actions of local government.

Newspapers typically have played the lead role in their communities in holding local officials accountable. That includes filing requests to get public records or even filing lawsuits to promote transparency.

That function is in danger of being lost in many communities across the US.

Over the past 15 years, more than 1,400 towns or cities have lost a newspaper. That often means they have no consistent news coverage of what local governments are doing.

Penelope Muse Abernathy, a University of North Carolina professor who studies news industry trends, says loss of a newspaper often means no one is bringing transparency to decisions that affect the public.

