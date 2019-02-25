SECTIONS
As Nigeria counts votes, observers criticize delays in poll

Electoral officials compile voting results at a collation center in Yola, n Nigeria, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Vote counting continued Sunday as Nigerians awaited the outcome of a presidential poll seen as a tight race between the president and a former vice president. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is counting votes in its presidential election and observers are giving mixed assessments of the process.

The African Union said the “overall political climate remained largely peaceful and conducive for the conducting of credible elections” but criticized poor preparation and called for calm until final results.

That could happen as early as Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term in Africa’s most populous country.

A nationwide civil society platform of observers issued a more critical statement citing “major logistic lapses” including widespread delays and “disappointing” conduct by political parties. It called this election a step back from the one in 2015, seen as one of Nigeria’s most transparent and efficient.

The Situation Room platform said at least 39 people were killed in violence related to Saturday’s vote.

