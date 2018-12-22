At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after tsunami hits Indonesia

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Government officials say that at least 20 people were killed after a tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, the BBC reports.

The national disaster management agency says 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged Saturday night, according to the BBC.

The agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

The BBC reports that footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of the tsunami, with flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

