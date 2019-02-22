SECTIONS
Australia says coal holdups at China ports are not a ban

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 11:37pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 11:49pm
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s trade minister says that while there might be some delays in processing of coal shipments at Chinese ports, he has no reason to believe China is banning Australian coal.

Simon Birmingham told reporters Friday in Adelaide that he did not see any problem in the relationship between the two countries. His comments followed a report by the Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed port official, that said the northern Chinese port of Dalian had banned imports of Australian coal

Coal is one of Australia’s largest exports. The report caused the Australian dollar to briefly tumble and sent officials scrambling.

But China’s markets are vital for Australia and relations are sensitive after Australia last year blocked Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from involvement in its 5G network due to security concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

