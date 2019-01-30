Authorities: 38 now sickened in Northwest measles outbreak

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say there are now 38 confirmed cases of measles in an outbreak in the Pacific Northwest.

The confirmed cases are mostly centered in southwest Washington state, but include two people who travelled to Hawaii and another who went to Bend, Oregon.

Clark County Public Health said in a statement Wednesday there are also 13 suspected cases. Of the confirmed cases most patients are under age 10. Thirty-four were not immunized against the disease.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, which authorities have said could last for months.

